Identity of Salford Red Devils consortium revealed as music promoter and friend of assistant coach Krisnan Inu

THE identity of the Salford Red Devils consortium has been revealed as Australia-based music promoter and rapper Saia Kailahi, according to The Business Desk.

Kailahi is also a lifelong friend of Salford’s assistant coach Krisnan Inu, who has been with the Super League club since his retirement from playing back in 2022.

When the Red Devils announced their takeover by a consortium headed by Swiss businessman, Dario Berta, no other names were given.

But, The Business Desk has revealed that a company had been created for the takeover of the Super League club: Salford RL Group.

That was set up by another entity Jabobsen Venture Group Ltd owned and controlled by Lord Isiosaia Kailahi. Minority shareholders are listed as Inu Nevada (Krisnan Inu), based at an address in Salford, and a business consultant Kurt Graver.

Berta, meanwhile is CEO of Matanel, an investment bank that specialises in real estate investment.