Castleford Tigers to appeal Liam Watts ban

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to appeal the two-match ban given to prop forward Liam Watts at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Watts was slapped with a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge on St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd following the Tigers’ 22-0 loss to the reigning champions on Friday night.

As such, it was the Castleford prop’s fourth ban of the 2023 Super League season which means he would sit out fixtures against Leigh Leopards and Hull FC in consecutive weeks.

The Tigers, however, will appeal the two-match ban tonight.