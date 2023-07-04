Ex-Warrington Wolves starlet retires aged just 23 following spell at Championship club

FORMER Warrington Wolves starlet Nathan Roebuck has retired from rugby league with immediate effect following a spell at Keighley Cougars.

Roebuck, 23 has decided to retire from professional rugby with a focus on life outside of professional sport

The Warrington academy graduate said: “It’s been difficult over the last couple of years playing with niggles and injuries. Now I have decided it is time for a break away from the game to physically and mentally allow myself to recover and get back to enjoying the sport.

“I want to say thanks to the directors, all the staff and players I have been involved with, I’ve met some great personalities and friends. To the volunteers I am very much grateful to all your hard work and kindness behind the scenes.

“Finally, I want to thank all the fans for showing their continued support, especially during our undefeated season last year, an unforgettable highlight of my career.”

Keighley have also given their thanks to Roebuck for his commitment to the club in recent times.