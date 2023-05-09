Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Owen Trout misses out for Ian Watson’s men

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Leigh Leopards at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night with the fortunes of both sides differing so far in Super League 2023.
Huddersfield racked up yet another disappointing loss away at Hull KR last Friday night, going down 28-0 at Craven Park – a result which left Ian Watson’s men in ninth.
Leigh, meanwhile, are in sixth with a 30-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers which was their sixth win in 11 games.
Team news and injuries
Huddersfield welcome back Jake Bibby and Matty English from injury, but the likes of Theo Fages and Olly Russell are still out whilst Owen Trout is absent.
Leigh may still be without Ben Nakubuwai following his injury, with long-term absentees Jack Hughes and Joe Wardle still out.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
25 Innes Senior
27 Jack Ashworth
29 Sam Hewitt
32 Will Pryce
33 Kieran Rush
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davies
23 Jacob Gannon
24 Kai O’Donnell
26 Nathan Wilde
27 Ava Seumanufagai