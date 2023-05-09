Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Owen Trout misses out for Ian Watson’s men

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Leigh Leopards at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night with the fortunes of both sides differing so far in Super League 2023.

Huddersfield racked up yet another disappointing loss away at Hull KR last Friday night, going down 28-0 at Craven Park – a result which left Ian Watson’s men in ninth.

Leigh, meanwhile, are in sixth with a 30-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers which was their sixth win in 11 games.

Team news and injuries

Huddersfield welcome back Jake Bibby and Matty English from injury, but the likes of Theo Fages and Olly Russell are still out whilst Owen Trout is absent.

Leigh may still be without Ben Nakubuwai following his injury, with long-term absentees Jack Hughes and Joe Wardle still out.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

25 Innes Senior

27 Jack Ashworth

29 Sam Hewitt

32 Will Pryce

33 Kieran Rush

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davies

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

26 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai