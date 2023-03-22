Wigan Warriors forward bolsters Super League promotion hopefuls

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet yesterday revealed that some of his squad players could well be loaned out for much-needed game time.

One of those was Tom Forber, who yesterday was loaned to Wakefield Trinity, and today it is Harvie Hill who has joined Championship side Toulouse on a one-month loan deal.

The 20 year old has travelled to France this week and will be eligible for games against Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, and Keighley Cougars. Hill had previously been loaned to the London Broncos, where he featured four times including one start in the capital.

A product of the Wigan Warriors academy, the promising prop forward made his Super League debut in August of 2022 and has featured consistently across the Warriors’ academy and reserves sides.

Transition coach John Duffy said: “It’s another great opportunity for Harvie to develop as a player and adapting to life in a different country, which will help him with life skills. With us having no Reserves game for the next few weeks, it’s important that he keeps playing and that he plays in a very good team in the Championship. He’ll be looking to use it to get back into the Super League.”