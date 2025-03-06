Sydney Roosters star Brandon Smith speaks out on future after being linked with Super League move

AFTER reports emerged this morning that Sydney Roosters utility Brandon Smith was attracting NRL and Super League interest, the man himself has spoken on his future.

News Corp reported that Super League clubs are battling with “at least” three NRL sides to bring in the loose-forward/hooker.

The 28-year-old is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season and he has no shortage of suitors after making almost 150 NRL appearances during his time with the Roosters and previously Melbourne Storm.

Speaking on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast, Smith admitted that he is unlikely to remain with the Roosters after this season.

“There’s some meetings going on in the background, not with me but my manager and hopefully I’ll have some news for The Bye Round soon,” Smith said.

“I think it’ll be sorted a bit faster than I thought but…I still want to be a Rooster for the year.

“I want to do everything I can to make this year a memorable one for me and the Roosters.

“I don’t want to be known as just the Melbourne player because obviously had a great career at Melbourne (and) a great start to my career at Melbourne.

“If I was to retire now that would be the memory of my career. Looking to this year, I want to change that narrative a bit and try to finish on a good note with the Roosters and try and cement a nice place for the Roosters with my legacy moving forward.”