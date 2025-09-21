Wigan Warriors trio make up Woman of Steel shortlist

WIGAN WARRIORS will be celebrating once again next month as one of their young stars will walk away with the Woman of Steel award for 2025.

Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter and Isabel Rowe make up the shortlist for this year’s top honour, with whoever is victorious becoming the first Wigan player to win the award.

Previous winners, since the award’s introduction in 2018, have come from Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and, for the last three years, York.

18-year-old Jenna Foubister has pulled the strings for Wigan all year, especially in the recent victory against St Helens, which saw the Warriors claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

Eva Hunter, a 20-year-old second rower, has been in great try-scoring form this season, touching down in 13 consecutive matches, which broke a Wigan club record previously held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah MBE and Sam Tomkins.

Isabel Rowe, also 18, has formed a consistently impressive halfback partnership with Foubister and currently leads the way for both points and goals scored across the league.

The Woman of Steel voting panel is made up of 2019 winner and former England international Courtney Winfield-Hill, as well as Women’s Rugby League experts from the media – Tanya Arnold, Jenna Brooks and Lorraine Marsden. They are joined by the England Women coach Stuart Barrow, and BWSL General Manager Thomas Brindle.

The 2025 winner will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday October 7, alongside the Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year – which are determined by the England Performance Unit.