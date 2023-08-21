Footage revealed of Hull FC sinbin as Carlos Tuimavave in potential hot water

HULL FC travelled to the Wigan Warriors on Friday night knowing that a win would keep them within touching distance of the Super League play-offs.

And for 80 minutes the Black and Whites were good measure for a draw with the teams locked at 12-12 at the final whistle.

However, with the advent of Golden Point, the fixture went into extra-time with Wigan halfback Harry Smith landing the winning drop goal.

For Hull it was a bitter blow in the race for a top six spot, but they could find themselves a man down for the clash against Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon following a sinbin handed out to centre Carlos Tuimavave.

Tuimavave was involved in a tackle with Jake Wardle late into the second-half that saw the former being sent for ten minutes and now the footage has been revealed.

What do you make of the tackle?

Tony smith reckons this isn’t a yellow card pic.twitter.com/5KsrwSdwEQ — Ben (@WWRLC) August 19, 2023

