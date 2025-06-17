Mark Aston criticised by RFL as former Sheffield Eagles boss fails in appeal

MARK ASTON’S appeal against his 18-month ban for breaching rules around returning to playing after a head injury has failed.

Aston’s appeal has been unsuccessful after he withdrew it on Monday May 19, the day before it was scheduled to be heard.

This follows an unsuccessful attempt by the Sheffield stalwart’s legal representatives to introduce fresh evidence in December 2024, and the withdrawal of the appeal on Monday May 19, the day before it was scheduled – the RFL was ready to comply with the direction for skeleton arguments, but Aston was not.

Mark Aston therefore remains suspended from coaching in Rugby League or holding any senior position within the sport which might involve any influence over team selection, until April 30, 2026.

The RFL also revealed its ‘disappointment’ in Aston’s conduct throughout the process, stretching back to the circumstances surrounding his breach of the Operational Rules in March 2024, when Sheffield Eagles selected and fielded a player for a Challenge Cup tie at Wigan Warriors without receiving the necessary medical clearance.

The RFL explained that the process has required significant resource, but this was deemed necessary because of the importance of the Operational Rules regarding head contact and the Graduated Return to Play protocols.

There have been attempts through the media to minimise this, but following Aston’s late withdrawal from the costly appeal which he and his legal advisers had pursued, the terms of the original judgement from HHJ C Batty, the Tribunal Chair, stand as follows: “These are very serious breaches of the Operational Rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game. For the reasons set out above the penalties for those who breach these rules must be significant.

“Head contact has become a serious issue in professional rugby in both codes of the game. Both codes have recognised the need to implement rule changes, safety procedures and medical protocols in order to lessen the incidence of head contact and the impact of it upon those who play. The processes adopted are the result of detailed research and consultation with many medical experts. They are accepted to be the minimum standard to ensure the safety of those who play the game.

“The rules are detailed and specific and most of all are to be rigidly observed. The RFL has a responsibility to ensure that those who play, coach, manage and run the teams in the game and those who provide medical assistance within the game abide by those rules. As stated above they are a minimum standard in respect of player welfare.

“The GRTP [Graduated Return to Play protocol] is a policy that was deliberately designed to be overseen by a doctor or appropriately qualified healthcare equivalent. Only those deemed qualified are permitted to make a final assessment as to the fitness and therefore availability of a player subject to the process. The consequences of a player returning to contact without the appropriate assessment could increase the risk of long term cognitive or neurological disorders.

“As the RFL rightly describes it in their skeleton the GRTP is a safeguard in the Medical Standards which form an important part of the Operational Rules and it should be strictly adhered to. Player welfare is and should be paramount. Those who fail to comply with the rules must be brought to account.”