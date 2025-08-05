Catalans Dragons chief executive on Super League future, Joel Tomkins appointment and stadium plans

SÉBASTIEN MUNOZ became Chief Executive of Catalans Dragons 12 months ago – and what a year it has been at Super League’s French club.

Missing out on the play-offs in 2024 for the first-time in five years, followed by a dismal start to this season, resulting in the departure of long-term coach Steve McNamara; dealing with new financial challenges plus the continuing debate over the future of French clubs in the competition has kept his in-box full.

Last week he took time out to speak to League Express’s STEVE BRADY.

SB: You worked as Director Of Sport for the Dragons from 2006 to 2010 before switching to a career in education. How has it been since you returned to the club?

SM: “It has been a tough but really good year, in spite of everything. I have worked with the club previously but I have learned a lot over the past 12 months.

“Despite the headlines I feel we have made the club grow, so everything is not as negative as it seems.

“I have developed some really good relationships with the chief executives of other clubs in Super League and have worked together on some brilliant new ideas.

“In spite of the results on the pitch, it has been a really useful year for the club, for its future and I have no regrets. There is a happy and positive mood among all of my colleagues.”

SB: Is the club in a healthy position?

SM: “Financially this year has been a real challenge, in addition to the cost of our travel and accommodation we have to pay for the away teams now and other costs are increasing all of the time.

“Thankfully our existing partners (sponsors) have given their support and we have had to find additional backers. It has been further motivation for us and we have opened our club to national and international companies.

“It is important that we do not focus just upon our local area and while the financial conditions in France are difficult we are having some success reaching new partners. Yesterday we had a meeting with one of the biggest companies in the country to see if we could work together.

“The game that we have announced in Paris (against Wigan on June 6th, 2026) will help us in our approach to these major institutions and we already have two or three who are interested in becoming involved.

“Finances are tough for everyone, but it is in difficult conditions that we are inspired to find creative solutions.”

SB: How is the planned 20-million Euro redevelopment of Stade Gilbert Brutus progressing?

SM: “This is a major step in the growth of this club, it will bring an incredible new dimension for everyone here and for those who come to visit.

“We will be able to welcome more sponsors and supporters who want to watch the game in a modern, enjoyable environment.

“It will be a new experience, on the ground floor of the new stand there will be areas for music, dancing, food and drink, areas for people to mix and chat.

“There will be a first-floor platform where people can have a view of the stadium and 12 private sponsors’ lounges for the first time. We will create a room for our former players to reunite and encourage a club spirit.

“It will transform the club financially and socially.

“At the end of September we will know the three companies who have been selected to work on the project.

“They will then have until January 2026 to prepare their plans, the timescale of work and the detailed costs. We will then review the options and select the one company who will carry out the operation.

“Work should start at the end of season 2026. For 2027 the stadium will be a building site and we will have to work around it. At least four or five of our home games will have to be played elsewhere in the Occitanie region (a large area covering Toulouse and Perpignan in the far south of France) and maybe another game in Spain.

“I am working closely with our President Bernard Guasch on this project and we are determined to use the opportunity to promote Rugby League, source new sponsors and develop Super League outside of the immediate Perpignan area.”

SB: Following recent suggestions from the current RFL Strategic Review, are you concerned about the future for the Dragons in Super League?

SM: “We think we are legitimate members of Super League among the best clubs and everybody can gain from our participation.

“We are really happy to be part of Super League and everything we do is always with a view to make things better for the competition.

“We are keen to work together and I think our relationship with the other clubs is quite positive.

“We know what we can bring, we can promote Super League in France and Spain.

“We feel we are quite competitive, despite this season, which is good for the competition and we have a mission to always find new things for the competition, create new events and new ways to promote our sport.

“We really believe in our project; we have proved that we can be competitive on the pitch, we have won the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and been to two Grand Finals recently.

“Beyond that, we are able to create big events like we did in Barcelona when we hosted the biggest-ever crowd for a Super League game, also Montpellier, Beziers and the big event next year in Paris, where everything started for the competition.

“As you can see, we attract a lot of away supporters to our games in Perpignan. For a lot of English fans it is the biggest game of their season and it is a family trip or holiday for many people.

“They come away with their team as part of one big family and create an incredible atmosphere in town and at the stadium.

“The Perpignan experience is a big part of the competition and we are proud to have created such a positive new dimension for the game.

“When a competition like Super League opens its doors to international clubs it gives it more strength and more opportunities to grow.”

SB: What drives the club forward in the face of so many challenges?

SM: “Our Chairman Bernard Guasch still has lots of energy to give to our club.

“He’s a really passionate guy and his passion never stops; he is great to work with because he infuses you with his energy.

“He has so many projects for this club, for Super League and for French Rugby League, for instance when we were talking yesterday to a potential major new sponsor Bernard was already talking about a project with them in two years’ time.

“Bernard never stops and this is what makes everything grow.”

SB: Do you think the appointment of an inexperienced head coach is the right move for the club?

SM: “Everybody here really believes in Joel Tomkins, he is the kind of person who says what he thinks, he never hides.

“He has this Wigan culture, he has grown up with it, it’s a tough culture where you have to win at all costs. Even in difficult times you have to win.

“He has worked with some of the best coaches as a player and we believe he has the capacity to take all of the good things from a situation and improve them. And he is tough enough to deal with the difficult situations.

“He is really strict and we think he is the right person at the right time in the right place for us. We believe he will become a great coach, the same as one of our earlier coaches, Trent Robinson.

“When he signed with us he was quite young and relatively inexperienced, he wasn’t a big name but he grew with us and you can see what he has done since with Sydney Roosters.

“We think Joel and Trent have some common points and our new coach has all of the abilities to become a great coach. It’s a pleasure to work with him.

“He is working really hard and is very enthusiastic with his new role.

“He has a passion, and as we can see with our President, when you have a passion and you are prepared to work really hard, you can achieve great things.”