Ex-Catalans Dragons coach Joel Tomkins to move into rugby union

JOEL TOMKINS will return to rugby union as defence coach at Gloucester next season, with the announcement made a week after confirmation of the end of his reign in charge of Catalans Dragons.

The 39-year-old had been in his Perpignan role since last July having arrived ahead of last season as an assistant coach to Steve McNamara, whose exit led to him stepping up on a contract to 2027.

Tomkins, a dual-code England international who played Rugby League for Wigan, Hull KR and Catalans and union for Saracens and cut his coaching teeth at Wigan, cited personal reasons and the difficulty of living away from home as contributing to his exit from Catalans, who finished ninth in Super League in 2025.

“I have learned a great deal, both personally and professionally, and I am grateful for the connections and experiences gained. I’m leaving the club a better coach than when I arrived,” he told the Dragons website.

“However, living away from my family for such a long time has been difficult. After recently spending some time at home for personal reasons, I have made the decision to end my contract with the club.”

At Gloucester, who have had a disappointing Premiership campaign to date, he will work under director of rugby Chris Boyd and coach George Skivington.

Current defence coach Dom Waldouck will become head of player development while Leicester assistant coach Brett Deacon will take charge of the forwards at Kingsholm.

“We’re delighted to have made these key additions to next season’s coaching structure, which gives everyone real clarity and focus as we move forward,” said Gloucester chief executive Alex Brown.

“The arrivals of both Joel and Brett are a real endorsement of the direction we’re heading in and of the coaching group that’s been assembled under Chris Boyd’s leadership.”