Catalans Dragons forward hires French agent ahead of defection to rugby union

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Tevita Pangai Junior has hired a French agent ahead of a potential defection to rugby union.

Pangai Junior only signed a one-year deal with the Dragons for the 2025 Super League season and so is off-contract at the end of the campaign.

As such, the 29-year-old has hired French agent Laurent Quaglia to start negotiations with rugby union clubs in the French Top 14 competition.

After rumours that Pangai Junior could return to the NRL at the end of the year, the 29-year-old powerhouse has revealed that a French rugby union move is much more likely.

“I haven’t had any talks to come back to the NRL,” Pangai Jr said from France.” Pangai Jr told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve got Laurent as my agent and he is in talks with a couple of French rugby clubs.

“Myself and my family are enjoying life at Catalans and Europe.

“We are in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and my full focus is on that.”