Penrith Panthers lose their fifth game of 2025 as reigning champions prove no match for the Dolphins

DOLPHINS 30 PENRITH PANTHERS 12

CALLUM WALKER, Suncorp Stadium, Thursday

PENRITH’S 2025 campaign is already hanging by a string as a Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow hat-trick helped the Dolphins to a remarkable win over the reigning premiers.

The Panthers have now lost five of their opening six games – and they never looked like winning here after trailing from the third minute.

Tabuai-Fidow, who enjoyed a man-of-the-match performance, kicked things off on four minutes before Casey McLean levelled for the visitors.

However, that was as good as it got for the Panthers with Tabuai-Fidow getting his second off a lovely Jake Averillo break, with Paul Alamoti in the sinbin for a shoulder charge.

Averillo himself then got in on the act on the half-hour with a delightful dummy and finish as Jamayne Isaako converted all three first-half tries.

18-6 down at half-time and Penrith were simply outgunned and outmuscled at the start of the second-half, too, Josh Kerr supplying Connelly Lemuelu with a delicious offload.

Try as they might, it took the Panthers until the final ten minutes to finally breach the Dolphins’ defence for a second time – and it came off the back of a mistake.

A Nathan Cleary kick was hoofed by Jack Bostock into the path of Moses Leota for a quite bizarre four-pointer, but Tabuai-Fidow roudned things off with a spectacular 70-metre dash on the hooter.

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 Felise Kaufusi, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 12 Tom Gilbert, 13 Max Plath. Subs (all used): 14 Kurt Donoghoe, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Connelly Lemuelu, 17 Josh Kerr

Tries: Tabuai-Fidow (4, 23, 80), Averillo (29), Lemuelu (43); Goals: Isaako 5/5

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Thomas Jenkins, 5 Casey McLean, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary (C), 8 Moses Leota, 9 Luke Sommerton, 15 Isaiah Papali’i, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 10 Lindsay Smith, 14 Brad Schneider, 16 Liam Henry, 17 Luke Garner

Tries: McLean (11), Leota (73); Goals: Cleary 2/2; Sin bin: Alamoti (26) – shoulder charge

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6; 24-6, 24-12, 30-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow; Panthers: Isaah Yeo

Penalty count: 6-6; Half-time: 18-6; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 19,103