Catalans Dragons forward Julian Bousquet signs new Super League deal

CATALANS DRAGONS have handed a new deal to prop forward Julian Bousquet.

Bousquet has signed a new one-year contract extension with an option of one year which will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus stadium until the end of the 2025 campaign.

ousquet, 31, started playing Rugby League in Lézignan before joining the Catalans Dragons in 2012. Since his arrival at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he played 232 games. Back from a knee injury last season, he is back in shape to bring his experience this season.

He has scored 26 tries in 232 appearances for the Dragons since his professional debut 12 years ago.

Bousquet said: “I am very happy to extend my time here and to stay at the Dragons. I would like to thank the Chairman Bernard Guasch, the staff and the directors for their trust.

Steve McNamara, Catalans’ head coach, said: “Julian is an extremely important part of of our club and the decision to extend his contract was a very simple on for me. He has bounced back from a tough 2022 season due to injuries by starting the season in fantastic form. He has developed into a real leader for us and he has a huge influence on the playing group.