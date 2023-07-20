The five quickest men in Super League 2023 so far with Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Hull KR represented.

EVERY rugby league loves a good statistic and when it comes to the fastest player in Super League, there is always intrigue.

So when Super League announced the top five speeds registered in the 2023 season so far, it has piqued a lot of peoples’ interests.

Out in front with a top speed of 36.41 km/h is Warrington Wolves flyer Matty Ashton, which perhaps doesn’t come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, in second place is St Helens winger Tee Ritson with a top speed of 36.06 km/h, with Hull KR’s Corey Hall taking third position with a top speed of 35.38 km/h.

Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field is sitting in joint fourth with a top speed of 35.19 km/h along with Huddersfield Giants centre Kevin Naiqama.

*All figures taken from the Super League website.