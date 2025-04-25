Catalans Dragons kicked out of Wheelchair Challenge Cup amid fall-out with France

CATALANS DRAGONS will not defend their Wheelchair Challenge Cup title after their invitation was withdrawn by the RFL.

It comes amid a falling-out between the governing body and the French federation.

The RFL have said: “Their invitation has been withdrawn in response to a refusal by the French Federation to play any international fixtures against England until next autumn’s World Cup.”

League Express understands that France’s unwillingness is related to the removal of men’s and women’s internationals between the two countries.

England were keen to play a wheelchair match this year, and even had plans to host a major event at London’s iconic Copper Box this summer.

But the uncompetitiveness of recent men’s and women’s games between the nations – England won 40-8 and 42-0 respectively in Toulouse last season, while both sides triumphed 64-0 the previous year – have seen those mid-season games ditched in a big blow to France.

England and France are comfortably the two best wheelchair sides in the world, captured the public imagination with their World Cup final clash in 2022 and have played two-match series in each of the two years since.

England’s wheelchair side will travel to Australia this autumn for an Ashes series, ahead of defending their World Cup title in the same country in 2026.

Meanwhile the withdrawal of Catalans – who have won the past two Challenge Cup titles – has given their slated quarter-final opponents, Halifax Panthers, a bye to the last four.

The competition begins tomorrow (Saturday) with Super League newcomers Sheffield Eagles playing Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, London Roosters and Edinburgh Eagles all enter in the quarter-final stage the following week.

The final will be played at Wigan’s Robin Park Sports Centre on June 14.