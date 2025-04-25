New Zealand Warriors triumph in front of full house in Christchurch

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 26 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 12

TOM SMITH, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, Friday

JACKSON FORD’S first NRL brace lit up the Warriors’ professional victory over the Knights at a sold-out Christchurch.

The bench forward scored twice as the hosts shot to a 16-0 half-time lead, before Adam Pompey completed a double of his own in the second half.

Lock Erin Clark led a dominant display by the Warriors’ forwards.

The Kiwi side headed to the South Island to entertain New Zealand’s second-largest city, welcoming back Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from concussion and Rocco Berry from suspension.

Continuing the spate of sin bins so far in Round 8, referee Wyatt Raymond punished two players inside five minutes – Marata Niukore first for his high shot on Bradman Best, then Kiwi team-mate Leo Thompson for the same offence on Berry.

The Bunker denied Nicoll-Klokstad the opening try for obstruction, but Pompey got the Warriors on the board moments later thanks to Kurt Capewell off a Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb.

Harris-Tavita’s boot caused havoc in the same area to hand Ford his first – and after the Bunker knocked back the Knights a second time, the interchange prop completed a rare double under the sticks.

James Schiller eventually snared the visitors’ first points after the restart, completing Dane Gagai’s line break.

But scores to Wayde Egan and Pompey made sure of the Warriors’ commanding win, before Brodie Jones added late consolation.

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Taine Tuaupiki, 3 Rocco Berry, 4 Ali Leiataua, 5 Adam Pompey, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Luke Metcalf, 10 Mitchell Barnett, 9 Wayde Egan, 12 Marata Niukore, 11 Kurt Capewell, 14 Leka Halasima, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 8 Jackson Ford, 15 Bunty Afoa, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jacob Laban

Tries: Pompey (9, 72), Ford (29, 36), Egan (56); Goals: Metcalf 2/4, Tuaupiki 1/1; Sin bin: Niukore (2) – high tackle

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 James Schiller, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 20 Jack Cogger, 8 Tyson Frizell, 14 Jayden Brailey, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Mat Croker. Subs (all used): 9 Phoenix Crossland, 15 Tyrone Thompson, 16 Thomas Cant, 17 Brodie Jones

Tries: Schiller (50), Jones (77) ; Goals: Ponga 2/2; Sin bin: L Thompson (5) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0; 16-6, 20-6, 26-6, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Erin Clark; Knights: Jayden Brailey

Penalty count: 3-6; Half-time: 16-0; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 17,095