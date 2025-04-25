Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire explains Sylvester Namo exit for Tom Amone and gives verdict on potential Connor Wynne move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has explained that Sylvester Namo’s exit for Tom Amone wasn’t “easy”.

Namo left the West Yorkshire club earlier this week following 18 months at Castleford to make way for former Leigh Leopards forward Amone.

Amone will link up with Hull KR ahead of the 2026 Super League season, but McGuire has revealed that the 29-year-old has had a huge impact on the Tigers so far.

“Tom Amone has had more of an impact on the squad than he probably knows or realises and that’s because of his personality, the way he carries himself and the respect the players have for him and for what he has done in his previous time at Leigh,” McGuire said.

“He is committed and wants to help us move forward as a club. He has been really positive for us in his first week.

“He will go straight in there. He has trained every day and I think he is excited.

“Our group is looking for someone to lead and follow and I think he will be a great example of that.

McGuire also explained why it was Sylvester Namo that made way.

“Sylvester was really good for us and a champion player and person. We just felt that quota spots are really valuable and Sly, at the moment, was in and out of the team and not playing many minutes.

“He was the one we sort of had to sacrifice. It’s never easy but it’s the way game is going with things happening throughout the season.

“We just felt that it was the right way to do things. The conversation wasn’t easy but if you’re wanting to get better and improve you’ve got to do these things.”

McGuire also revealed that he is a fan of Connor Wynne – who was linked with a move from Featherstone to Castleford in exchange for Namo – but that such a deal is “a no go” at present.

“I know Sly is keen to get back playing whether that’s in this country or back in Australia I’m not too sure.

“Connor Wynne is someone I do like as a player, we were looking for cover in the outside backs to add competition there.

“But that’s not quite played out. At the minute that’s probably a no go.”