Catalans Dragons pay for Salford Red Devils’ and RFL officials’ travel for Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

CATALANS DRAGONS have paid for Salford Red Devils’ and the RFL officials’ travel for their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash tonight.

The cost is around €35,000 with the Dragons doing their utmost best to help out their Super League rivals, according to Catalan Media.

Despite having to shell out for all Super League sides’ travel expenses during the league campaign, the same is not true for the Challenge Cup competition.

But, the French side has taken it upon themselves to shell out another five-figure fee to ensure Salford can make the journey.

The financial issues being endured by the Red Devils do not look like abating anytime soon, with head coach Paul Rowley still having to choose a squad from a £1.2 million sustainability cap.

That has seen star centre Nene Macdonald make the loan move to Championship side Oldham, with the PNG international joining for three matches in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Marc Sneyd has already made the move to Warrington Wolves, with Tim Lafai returning home to Australia and Brad Singleton joining Castleford Tigers.

Catalans take on Salford tonight for a place in the Challenge Cup Semi-Final.