Penrith Panthers lose again as North Queensland Cowboys spring NRL shock

PENRITH PANTHERS 18 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 22

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Friday

THE crisis at the Panthers continues as North Queensland inflicted a fourth defeat on Penrith in five games with a hard-fought victory in Sydney – even with talisman Nathan Cleary returning.

The Cowboys couldn’t have started any better, Murray Taulagi crossing after just six minutes, but the Panthers hit back with two tries in five minutes.

Casey McLean was the first on the scoresheet as the returning Cleary levelled with the boot before Izack Tago dotted down moments later.

A period of stalemate ensued but it was the visitors that restored parity on the scoreboard on the half-hour through Viliami Vailea despite North Queensland being a man down with Reece Robson in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

Yet Penrith went into the break 18-12 up courtesy of a late Luke Garner effort.

Not to be outdone immediately following the resumption, Jaxon Purdue went over, but Drinkwater’s missed conversion meant that Penrith still led by two points.

However, the Cowboys completed a superb turnaround just five minutes later when Taulagi registered his second. Drinkwater converted this time and the visitors somehow held on against a ferocious Penrith barrage.

PANTHERS: 1 Daine Laurie, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Thomas Jenkins, 5 Casey McLean, 6 Jack Cole, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Liam Martin, 17 Luke Garner, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 10 Lindsay Smith, 14 Brad Schneider, 15 Matt Eisenhuth, 16 Liam Henry

Tries: McLean (14), Tago (19), Garner (39); Goals: Cleary 3/3; Sin bin: Tago (78) – high tackle

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 John Bateman, 12 Kai O’Donnell, 14 Sam McIntyre. Subs (all used): 15 Jeremiah Nanai, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess, 18 Harrison Edwards

Tries: Taulagi (7, 51), Vailea (32), Purdue (46); Goals: Drinkwater 3/4; Sin bin: Robson (25) – dangerous tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12; 18-16, 18-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Nathan Cleary; Cowboys: Jaxon Purdue

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 18-12

Referee: Peter Gough