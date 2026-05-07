Catalans Dragons sign young Limoux forward

CATALANS DRAGONS have signed young forward Adrian Delarose on a deal for the rest of this season.

The 18-year-old has been plying his trade with Limoux in the French domestic competition, Super XIII.

Primarily a prop but capable of playing across the pack, Delarose has represented France at Under 19 level and also spent time with St Helens’ academy last season.

He has begun training with Catalans’ senior squad ahead of their return to Super League action on Friday week, May 15, away to Wakefield Trinity.