Super League Magic Weekend kick-off times confirmed

KICK-OFF times have now been confirmed for Magic Weekend’s first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

With over 70,000 tickets sold for the event on July 4-5, the festival is the fastest selling in the event’s 20-year history with almost two months to go.

Huddersfield Giants and York Knights open day one with a 12.30pm kick-off, followed by the Hull derby at 3pm. Saturday’s final tie at the home of Everton Football Club sees Leigh Leopards tackle Warrington Wolves at 5.30pm.

Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will close the curtain on Saturday live from France, with an 8pm kick-off UK time. The stadium host will be announced next week.

Sunday’s programme sees Wakefield Trinity face Castleford Tigers at 12.30pm followed by another West Yorkshire derby as Leeds Rhinos take on Bradford Bulls at 3pm. Wrapping up the weekend are Wigan Warriors and St Helens with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Saturday 4 July

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights 12:30

Hull KR v Hull FC 15:00

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves 17:30

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique 20:00

Sunday 5 July

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers 12:30

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls 15:00

Wigan Warriors v St Helens 17:30