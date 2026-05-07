Harry Smith sure Wigan Warriors’ spine can finally click in Challenge Cup semi

HARRY SMITH is determined to grab Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final by the scruff of the neck and lead Wigan Warriors back to Wembley.

Wigan face fierce rivals St Helens in Warrington on the back of a patchy run of form which included four straight Super League defeats before last Saturday’s victory over Bradford Bulls.

England international Smith has been sat on the sidelines since the quarter-final win at Wakefield Trinity, after receiving a three-match ban for making contact with an injured player during that game.

He’s keen to make up for lost time by taking the lead role in a spine which will also include star fullback Jai Field and 20-year-old halfback partner Jack Farrimond.

The trio have only played together twice this year but Smith said: “I felt like it was starting to finally click when we played Wakefield, but then I got banned and (the spine) all changed again.

“I think we’ve had three different spines in three games which makes it hard to click.”

Farrimond produced a top display against Bradford, playing alongside 17-year-old debutant George Marsden.

“He really grabbed the game, dominated the middles and told them where he wanted to get to,” said Smith of Farrimond.

“On the back of his kicking game, he was showing the effort areas in his kick chase and putting his body on the line in defence.

“Hopefully that can give him the confidence to push on and do that while I’m in the team as well.”

Farrimond may lack the experience of former Man of Steel Bevan French, who remains sidelined by a torn hamstring, but Smith says playing alongside them isn’t too different.

“They’re both runners and play off the cuff so that does help,” he said.

“Obviously Bev has that experience so it’s just helping Jack know whether it’s time to go all-in with attack or, if we’ve not had the ball for a bit, let’s reign it back in a bit.”

Smith has used these past few weeks to reflect on his involvement in the early stages of the campaign and wants to do more.

“I’ve worked on stuff I felt I need to work on from the start of the season,” he said.

“Stuff to do with how I can affect the team more in attack, how I can get my hands on the ball a bit more, and getting the shapes on around me.

“I want to have more of an impact on the team where possible. I want to take the pressure off Jack as much as possible, get my hands on the ball more and create as much as I can within the game.”