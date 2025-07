CATALANS DRAGONS have re-signed Alan Baby to their reserve team following four seasons with Pia in the French league.

Baby, 23, has signed a one-year contract with fellow Super XIII side St Estève XIII Catalan.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m very happy to be back at St Estève XIII Catalan. It’s a new chapter for me, filled with ambition. I want to thank the club for their trust.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new adventure and bringing my Super XIII experience to this young team.”