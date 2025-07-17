Daryl Powell compares new Wakefield Trinity signing to Dream Team forward

DARYL POWELL believes that his latest Wakefield Trinity addition could have a similar impact in Super League to Tom Amone.

Wakefield have signed Tray Lolesio, a 22-year-old prop, from Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins on a two-year deal from next season.

Head coach Powell says supporters can expect a player like Amone, who spent three seasons with Leigh Leopards – and was selected in the 2023 Dream Team – before returning from a brief spell back in Australia in April to join Wakefield’s rivals Castleford Tigers.

“He reminds me a little bit of Tom Amone, he’s a similar sort of player to him,” said Powell.

“We feel he’d be perfect for us. He’s a real go-er in the middle unit on both sides of the ball and he’s got high energy and work-rate. I think he’s a great addition.”

Lolesio is the latest young player to join Wakefield from the southern hemisphere having never played in the NRL, since a relaxation of visa rules at the start of last year which allowed players aged 24 or under from second-tier Australian competitions to move to England.

Fellow props Caius Faatili, Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Isaiah Vagana took the same route, plus back-rower Seth Nikotemo.

“Typically what we’re doing in the Australian market is looking for players we think fit our mould and the way that we want to play,” explained Powell.

“Tray came up, we spent a lot of time watching him and talking to him and we decided he was the right kind of player.

“We’ve got a decent strike rate at the moment of players from Australia. Caius came over and no one knew anything about him but he’s gone really well.

“You could say the same about Ky (Rodwell) and Caleb and Isaiah. They’ve all done really well.”

Lolesio is Wakefield’s third confirmed addition for 2026, after Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy and Manly Sea Eagles forward Jazz Tevaga.

With Lachlan Walmsley’s recent extension meaning six of their seven overseas players are staying next year – only Castleford-linked Renouf Atoni is off-contract – Trinity are taking advantage of the imminent quota increase to ten.