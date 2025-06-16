Catalans Dragons star faces huge ban as St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards men also charged

CATALANS DRAGONS captain Ben Garcia faces a potential mammoth ban after being charged with Grade E Striking in the aftermath of his side’s 68-6 loss to Hull KR on Friday night.

Garcia was sent from the field for punching KR skipper Elliot Minchella and now faces an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night.

His Catalans teammates Franck Maria – who was also sinbinned during the loss – and Chris Satae have been charged with Grade C Head Contact and Grade A Contrary Behaviour respectively.

Elsewhere, Kruise Leeming of Wigan Warriors has been charged with Grade B Head Contact and fined, with St Helens’ Moses Mbye also being fined for Grade B Dangerous Contact.

Last but not least, Leigh Leopards forward Joe Ofahengaue has been charged with Grade A Late Contact On Passer.