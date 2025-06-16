Ex-Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu has linked back up with PNG Hunters following his release from the Super League club.

Rimbu played just ten games for the Tigers, scoring one try, before finding his pathway blocked by international teammate Liam Horne and new signing Chris Atkin.

Prior to the 23-year-old’s spell at The Jungle, Rimbu had been a consistent performer for the Hunters in the Queensland Cup, scoring 21 tries in 69 appearances.

Now the livewire hooker has returned to the Hunters.