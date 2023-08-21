SIXTEEN Super League players charged following weekend as Hull FC star banned

IT’S fair to say that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday with SIXTEEN players charged following the weekend’s action.

So, following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Lift – £250 Fine

Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Late Contact – Not Applicable

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A High Tackle – £250 Fine

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Late Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Not Applicable

Tom Briscoe (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Reactionary Trip – Not Applicable

Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Tom Opacic (Hull KR) – Grade B Late Contact – £250 Fine

Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Grade B Intentional Trip – £250 Fine

Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC) – Grade D Dangerous Throw – 2 Match Penalty Notice

The following player was handed a caution:

Suiai Matagi (Castleford Tigers) – Late Contact