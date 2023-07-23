Ex-Super League star Josh Hodgson reportedly forced into early retirement with serious injury

FORMER Super League star and current NRL hooker Josh Hodgson has reportedly been forced into early retirement with serious injury.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hodgson has told teammates at the Parramatta Eels that he will be hanging up his boots following a season-ending neck injury suffered in Round 13.

It’s a sad end to a great career from one of the word’s best number nines, who has excelled in both hemispheres as well as on the international stage with England.

The 33-year-old actually began his career with Hull FC, making two appearances before moving to cross-city rivals Hull KR in 2010.

Hodgson excelled at Craven Park, registering 134 appearances in five seasons in East Yorkshire, with his form attracting NRL side Canberra Raiders.

It was with the Australian capital club where Hodgson played his best rugby league, turning out 138 times for the Green Machine over a period of eight seasons before moving to the Eels ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

Hodgson has also played 19 times for England as well as four times for Great Britain.