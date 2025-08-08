Catalans Dragons star Théo Fages signs for new club

THÉO FAGES will leave Catalans Dragons at the end of this season and join French Super XIII side Pia.

It’s a return to roots for the former Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants halfback, who played in Pia’s academy before moving to England at the age of 16.

Fages, now 30, has made 223 Super League appearances so far and scored 55 tries across the four clubs, winning two Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup final while at Saints.

Capped 18 times by France, he returned to his homeland ahead of the 2024 season on a two-year deal.

But he will leave Catalans at the end of that contract following a period of struggle, with the club missing out on the top six last season and currently languishing in ninth.

A high turnover of players is anticipated ahead of next season under new coach Joel Tomkins, with Tevita Pangai Jr and Paul Séguier also already confirmed to depart.

Fages’ next destination is Pia, who finished fourth in last year’s domestic competition and lost in the first round of their play-offs.

His father Pascal Fages, like Théo a former French international, also played for Pia.

“I’m so happy to welcome the opportunity to return to Pia, the family club that made me want to join this sport,” said Fages.

“I’m excited for this new challenge and I’m eager to rejoin the team.”