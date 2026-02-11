Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants preview and 21-man squads

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are without Niall Evalds and Adam Clune for their season opener due to injury.

But George Flanagan and Sam Halsall are in line to play after missing last Friday’s Challenge Cup win at Hunslet.

Catalans, who have lost Manase Kano for the whole season with a knee injury, welcome Josh Allen for a potential debut after he sat out their Cup win at Batley Bulldogs due to concussion.

SQUADS

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 9 Alrix Da Costa, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 21 Mathieu Laguerre, 22 Josh Simm, 28 Leo Darrelatour

Giants: 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Kieran Rush, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 21 George Flanagan, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 32 Oliver Russell

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Huddersfield 18, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR21, 9/8/25)

Catalans Dragons 32, Huddersfield 0 (SLR16, 28/6/25)

Huddersfield 18, Catalans Dragons 38 (SLR7, 13/4/25)

Huddersfield 22, Catalans Dragons 23 (SLR21, 9/8/24)

Catalans Dragons 22, Huddersfield 18 (SLR15, 22/6/24)

Catalans Dragons 6, Huddersfield 34 (CCQF, 13/4/24)

Catalans Dragons 14, Huddersfield 22 (SLR18, 8/7/23)

Huddersfield 26, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR9, 14/4/23)

Catalans Dragons 13, Huddersfield 12 (SLR20, 23/7/22)

Catalans Dragons 14, Huddersfield 22 (SLR14, 3/6/22)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 23 (includes wins in 2009 and 2014 play-offs)

Huddersfield won 26

1 draw

Catalans Dragons highest score: 50-12 (A, 2021) (Widest margin: 48-0, H, 2008)

Huddersfield highest score: 60-16 (H, 2013) (Widest margin: 60-16, H, 2013; 56-12, A, 2017)

TUI LOLOHEA needs one appearance to reach 100 for Huddersfield Giants.

​- Debut: Toulouse Olympique (a) (SL) (W42-14) (Fullback) (12 February, 2022)