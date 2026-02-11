Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS are without Mikolaj Oledzki and Jake Connor for their trip to Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Oledzki has a rib injury whilst Connor injured his knee during training. Meanwhile, Keenan Palasia, Jeremiah Mata’utia and Cameron Smith will also miss.

Leigh have David Armstrong, Aaron Pene and AJ Towse on the sidelines, but Adam Cook could make his debut in the halves alongside Lachlan Lam.

SQUADS

Leopards: 2 Keanan Brand, 3 Tesi Niu, 4 Umyla Hanley, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofahengaue, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Liam Horne, 18 Bailey Hodgson, 19 Innes Senior, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 23 Andy Badrock, 26 Nathan Wilde

Rhinos: 1 Lachie Miller, 3 Harry Newman, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 20 Presley Cassell, 22 Riley Lumb, 23 Danny Levi, 24 Ned McCormack, 25 Ben Littlewood, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 27 George Brown, 28 Fergus McCormack, Oscar Brown, Jacob Stead

Referee: Tom Grant

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leigh 14, Leeds 22 (SLR21, 7/8/25)

Leeds 48, Leigh 30 (SLR16, 27/6/25)

Leeds 18, Leigh 10 (SLR15, 21/6/24)

Leigh 16, Leeds 22 (SLR4, 8/3/24)

Leeds 6, Leigh 13 (SLR21, 6/8/23)

Leigh 20, Leeds 6 (SLR10, 21/4/23)

Leigh 10, Leeds 46 (SLR19, 13/8/21)

Leeds 48, Leigh 18 (SLR12, 1/7/21)

Leeds 52, Leigh 22 (CCQF, 1/6/18) (at LD Nutrition Stadium, Featherstone)

Leeds 22, Leigh 14 (SLR17, 2/6/17)

Super League summary

Leigh won 2

Leeds won 11

Leigh highest winning score: 20-6 (H, 2023) (also widest margin)

Leeds highest score: 74-0 (A, 2005) (also widest margin)

RYAN HALL needs three tries to reach 350 for his career.

​- 246 for Leeds Rhinos (2007-2018, 2025-2026)

​- 62 for Hull KR (2021-2024)

​ – 39 for England (2009-2018, 2022)

– (0 for Sydney Roosters, 2019-2020)

– (0 for Great Britain, 2019)

ASH HANDLEY needs 12 points to reach 500 (Super League).

​- 488 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2025)

​(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)