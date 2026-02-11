Catalans Dragons signing ruled out for whole season

CATALANS DRAGONS winger Manase Kaho has been ruled out for the entire season due to a serious knee injury.

Kaho will have surgery after tearing a cruciate ligament in Catalans’ pre-season win against Toulouse Olympique last month.

The 24-year-old only joined the Dragons from Norths Devils in December, signing a two-year contract after scoring 44 tries in 53 appearances for the Queensland Cup side.

At the time, head coach Joel Tomkins described Kaho as their final signing for the new campaign.

In light of the diagnosis, Catalans will be able to take him off their salary cap and recruit a replacement.

Kaho was given the number five shirt, and alongside Tommy Makinson their wing options consist of Josh Simm plus youngsters Lenny Marc, Clément Martin and Léo Darrélatour.

Fullbacks Charlie Staines and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e can also play out wide.

Catalans are also without forward Franck Maria for the first three months of the season due to a herniated disc.

But they welcome Josh Allen into contention for Friday’s Super League opener at home to Huddersfield Giants, after he missed the Challenge Cup victory at Batley Bulldogs with a head injury.