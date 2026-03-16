Challenge Cup Attendances: Wigan Warriors impress but no figure reaches 10,000

WHAT were the Challenge Cup attendances over the weekend?
Wakefield Trinity 24-14 Leeds Rhinos
7,136 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 30-6 Bradford Bulls
9,997 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
York Knights 56-10 Keighley Cougars
No attendance given
Goole Vikings 10-78 Warrington Wolves
3,195 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Huddersfield Giants 12-52 Hull KR
No attendance given
Leigh Leopards 16-6 Hull FC
5,535 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 58-0 Oldham
3,809 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Castleford Tigers 8-32 St Helens
4,354 at the OneBore Stadium on Saturday evening