Challenge Cup Attendances: Wigan Warriors impress but no figure reaches 10,000

WHAT were the Challenge Cup attendances over the weekend?

Wakefield Trinity 24-14 Leeds Rhinos

7,136 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 30-6 Bradford Bulls

9,997 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

York Knights 56-10 Keighley Cougars

No attendance given

Goole Vikings 10-78 Warrington Wolves

3,195 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 12-52 Hull KR

No attendance given

Leigh Leopards 16-6 Hull FC

5,535 at the Progress With Unity Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 58-0 Oldham

3,809 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers 8-32 St Helens

4,354 at the OneBore Stadium on Saturday evening