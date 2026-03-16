Injury Corner: Problems for St Helens, Bradford, Castleford, York, Warrington and more

ST HELENS’ luck on the injury front continues to worsen as they suffered a quadruple blow during their 32-8 Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers.

Daryl Clark and Jake Burns both failed their HIAs, whilst Curtis Sironen sustained a calf injury that may leave him out for at least a month and Jackson Hastings left the field late on with an arm injury.

Castleford were also licking their wounds from that game, with Jason Qareqare and Krystian Mapapalangi suffering head injuries.

Meanwhile, Bradford Bulls will be sweating over forward Eribe Doro after he was helped off the field late on in his side’s 30-6 defeat at Wigan Warriors. He sustained an ankle injury in a tackle that prevented Sam Walters from crossing over for a try.

Brandon Douglas also failed a HIA during the same game, leaving the Bulls down to the bare bones.

York Knights face a nervous wait over the fitness of halfback Liam Harris and centre Sam Wood after the pair picked up injuries in the 56-10 Challenge Cup demolition of Keighley Cougars.

Harris tweaked his hamstring and Wood received an accidental poke in the eye, with the latter being sent to hospital.

Leigh Leopards’ problems worsen, too, Keanan Brand and Andy Badrock both being forced off by leg and shoulder issues respectively during the 16-6 Challenge Cup win over Hull FC.

Warrington Wolves lost forwards Toafofoa Sipley (leg) and Jordan Crowther (ankle) in their 78-10 victory over Goole Vikings.

Léo Darrélatour failed an HIA in Catalans Dragons’ 58-0 rout of Oldham while George Brown will need to be assessed by Leeds Rhinos after coming off with a knee problem during their 24-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity.