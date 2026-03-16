Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Wigan, Hull KR, Wakefield, St Helens, Leigh included

WHO makes the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors

In the place of Jai Field and Bevan French, he showed the Wigan conveyor belt continues to yield talent.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Wound back the years against Hull FC.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Enjoyed a storming performance against Huddersfield.

4. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons

Had Oldham on strings for most of the game.

5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

Came back with a vengeance in the win over Leeds.

6. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Was in impeccable form as St Helens got past Castleford with ease.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Back to his best against Huddersfield.

8. Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors

Destroyed Bradford up front and even put in a remarkable assist for a Wigan try.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Tore Castleford to shreds before having to leave the field late on with a head knock.

10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Ran his blood to water in the thrashing of Huddersfield.

11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity

Impressed out wide for Wakefield.

12. James Bentley – Warrington Wolves

Proved far too strong for Goole on numerous occasions.

13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Played almost the entire game in a blistering display against Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Catalans Dragons

Showed his worth against former side Oldham.

15. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves

Registered 30 points in Warrington’s big win over Goole.

16. Mark Percival – St Helens

Came back impressively against Castleford.

17. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

Looked a lot more comfortable in the centres.