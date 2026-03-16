Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Wigan, Hull KR, Wakefield, St Helens, Leigh included

WHO makes the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Noah Hodkinson – Wigan Warriors
In the place of Jai Field and Bevan French, he showed the Wigan conveyor belt continues to yield talent.
2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
Wound back the years against Hull FC.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Enjoyed a storming performance against Huddersfield.
4. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons
Had Oldham on strings for most of the game.
5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
Came back with a vengeance in the win over Leeds.
6. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Was in impeccable form as St Helens got past Castleford with ease.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Back to his best against Huddersfield.
8. Ethan Havard – Wigan Warriors
Destroyed Bradford up front and even put in a remarkable assist for a Wigan try.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Tore Castleford to shreds before having to leave the field late on with a head knock.
10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR
Ran his blood to water in the thrashing of Huddersfield.
11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity
Impressed out wide for Wakefield.
12. James Bentley – Warrington Wolves
Proved far too strong for Goole on numerous occasions.
13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Played almost the entire game in a blistering display against Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e – Catalans Dragons
Showed his worth against former side Oldham.
15. Ewan Irwin – Warrington Wolves
Registered 30 points in Warrington’s big win over Goole.
16. Mark Percival – St Helens
Came back impressively against Castleford.
17. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
Looked a lot more comfortable in the centres.