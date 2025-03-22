‘Defence underpins everything’ says Kyle Eastmond amid strong Halifax Panthers start

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Kyle Eastmond says defence is the starting point as he tries to keep his team among the Championship frontrunners.

The Shay side go into their home clash with Featherstone tomorrow (Sunday) top of the table three matches in after wins over Sheffield, Barrow and York.

At York, they bounced back from a 32-20 1895 Cup round one defeat by the same side at the same venue.

Halifax were 18-10 winners in the league clash and Eastmond said: “We had to be better, and we were.

“It started with our defence – we were strong all the way through, even when we had a player (Zack McComb) sinbinned.

“In Rugby League, defence underpins everything. You can have all the attacking flair and special moves you want, but you have to limit the opposition to as few points as possible.

“It’s about attitude as well as fitness, and I have been pleased with the players’ approach so far. In that York game, they put their bodies on the line and made tackle after tackle.

“They have enjoyed the wins and rightly so, but we have to keep working to maintain our standards.”

After Featherstone, Halifax host Batley next Sunday in their third league game of the year at The Shay, which is set to come under the control of Huddersfield Giants owner-chairman Ken Davy after Calderdale Council agreed to sell him the freehold.

Davy plans to play his club’s home games there alongside those of the Panthers and football club FC Halifax Town from next season until the Giants are able to build their own ground back in Huddersfield, a process which could take an estimated six years.

A new hybrid pitch is due to be laid this year to aid use by three different sides.

The Panthers have a seven-week spell in May and June between home games, providing a potential window.

FC Halifax’s final home match of the regular National League season is on Saturday, April 26, although they could be involved in the play-offs.