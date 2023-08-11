Challenge Cup Final Prediction as Leigh Leopards and Hull KR do battle in rugby league’s showpiece event

THE Challenge Cup Final will take place on Saturday as Leigh Leopards go up against Hull KR to be crowned cup winners on the biggest stage at Wembley Stadium.

Both sides have had incredible seasons so far with the Leopards making it to third in the Super League table in their first season back in the top flight and Rovers enjoying a resurgence under new head coach Adrian Lam.

The Leopards and the Robins have earned considerable plaudits in 2023 for the way in which they have wowed audiences with some wonderful attacking play as well as defensive steel.

Leigh will, however, have a dilemma in the centres with Ricky Leutele out for the rest of the season and Oliver Gildart unable to play so Ed Chamberlain looks a dead cert to drop in.

KR, meanwhile, look to have Ryan Hall back from injury as Dean Hadley prepares to return.

Just maybe, Leigh will be too strong for their East Yorkshire opponents with the likes of Lachlan Lam, John Asiata and Tom Amone expected to have massive performances and help the Leopards win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1971.

Leigh by 6