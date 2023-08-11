Super League rivals set to complete transfer of Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages within next day

A Super League rival is set to complete the transfer of Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages within the next day.

Fages has been at the John Smith’s Stadium for the past two seasons, but is widely expected to join the Catalans Dragons within the next 24 hours.

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson has confirmed there will be an announcement on Fages’ future, paying tribute to the diminutive Frenchman for all he has done for the West Yorkshire club.

“I think there will be an announcement with Theo today or tomorrow. I will let that one unfold itself. The one big thing for us is we fully support Theo in the decision he will come up with,” Watson said.

“He has had a really tough two years, he has had to make a decision that is the best for himself and his family long-term.

“He’s been a champion for us and we will be grateful for everything he has done for us in the past two years. He is a champion of a bloke.

“He’s done a lot in the game anyway, he’s won a hell of a lot of things as well and deserves that.

“He’s somebody who I hold massively in the highest regard for what he’s done and the kind of person he is as well. So that’ll probably become clearer in the next 24 hours.

“I’ll let that unfold because I think it’s more his story to tell than anybody else’s.”

