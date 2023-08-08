Challenge Cup Finals Day referees announced as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

Chris Kendall, James Vella and Jack Smith have been appointed as the three men in the middle for Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley on Saturday.

Kendall will take charge of his first Betfred Challenge Cup Final when Hull KR face Leigh Leopards. The 31-year-old, who came through the Huddersfield Refereeing Society, has a host of big-match experience, including consecutive Betfred Super League Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020 – and has been touch judge and video referee in previous Challenge Cup Finals, as well as refereeing at Wembley in the inaugural AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final in 2019.

Liam Moore will be the video referee, with Richard Thompson and Jonny Roberts as touch judges, Marcus Griffiths the reserve referee, and Liam Rush the reserve touch judge. David Milburn will be the Match Commissioner, and Peter Taberner the timekeeper.

James Vella, an Australian who has earned a place in the RFL’s squad of full-time match officials since arriving in England four years ago, has been given the historic responsibility of refereeing the first Women’s Challenge Cup Final to be played at Wembley, between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

He will have Tom Grant as his video referee, Ryan Cox and Denton Arnold as touch judges, with Matty Lynn the reserve referee and Andy Smith the reserve touch judge. Dave Moss will be the Match Commissioner, and Aileen Mills the timekeeper.

Jack Smith has been appointed to referee the fourth AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final, between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers. The former Royal Marine Commando, who took up refereeing after being shot through the chest by a Taliban sniper in Afghanistan in 2010, returned to the full-time squad in 2022 – and was a touch judge in last year’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.