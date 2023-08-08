Sky Sports announce live TV clashes for Super League Round 22 and Round 23 as Leigh Leopards set for back-to-back weeks

SKY SPORTS have selected the Betfred Super League rematch of this weekend’s Challenge Cup Final between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards as their live Friday night fixture from Round 23 later this month.

The match, which was already scheduled for Friday August 25, is guaranteed to have significance in the battle for top six Play-Off places, with Rovers currently sixth in the table, and Adrian Lam’s Leopards riding high in third.

Sky Sports have already confirmed their second live fixture from Round 23, a meeting of the current top two in the table when Catalans Dragons host Wigan Warriors in Perpignan on Saturday August 26.

Sky Sports’ Betfred Super League coverage returns after Challenge Cup Final weekend with two Round 22 fixtures with huge potential significance at either end of the table.

On Friday August 18, they will show the West Yorkshire derby between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, currently separated only on points difference in the battle to avoid relegation.

Then on Saturday August 19, the focus switches to the top four, with Leigh Leopards hosting Catalans Dragons.

Sky Sports selections, August

(kick-offs 8pm unless stated otherwise)

Round 22

Friday August 18 – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Saturday August 19 – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Round 23

Friday August 25 – Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

Saturday August 26 – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (6pm BST)