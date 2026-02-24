Luke Yates signs new Warrington Wolves deal

LUKE YATES has signed a new two-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

Yates came through the ranks at Newcastle Knights in the NRL before enjoying spells with Salford Red Devils, London Broncos, and then the Huddersfield Giants, where he became club captain for over two years.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a big individual season in 2025, making 750 tackles in his 24 Super League appearances, more than any other Warrington player, at an average of 31 tackles per game.

That all led to the Vice Presidents naming him as their Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards evening.

Upon confirmation of extending his stay, Yates said: “It’s nice to get it sorted and get some clarity on my future. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and I can’t wait to keep it rolling.

“I love the club, I love the group, especially the group that we’ve got this year. It was easy to commit to (a new contract) with the things we’ve put in place. The vibe around the group is good and I enjoy coming to work every day, so that’s a big bonus.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s really positive news for the club that Yatesy has extended for another two years. He’s a great character amongst the group, a strong leader and role model to have in our culture.”