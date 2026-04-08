Challenge Cup Quarter-Final broadcasting details revealed as live review process removed

BROADCASTING details for St Helens-Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves-Leigh Leopards have now been confirmed for this weekend’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals.

Both games will be shown live on SuperLeague+ as pay-per-view events.

Saints, who have won the Challenge Cup on 13 occasions, face the Dragons on Friday April 10 with a kick-off of 8pm, with Sam Burgess’ Warrington, in action against 2023 victors Leigh on Saturday April 11 with a kick-off of 5.30pm.

The BBC has already confirmed it will feature reigning Challenge Cup winners Hull KR and York Knights at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday April 11 – kick-off 1.30pm – on BBC Two.

On Sunday, BBC One are showing Wakefield Trinity versus Wigan Warriors at the DIY Kitchens Stadium at a 1pm kick-off.

The Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be made at half-time of the Wakefield v Wigan game live on BBC One.

As video referees will not be in control of their own replays in the games shown on SuperLeague+ there will be no ‘live review’ process there and, for consistency, across all four quarter-finals. This was also the case when Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR faced each other in their Super League fixture Las Vegas earlier this season.

The ‘live call’ system, used in Super League prior to this year and in Vegas, will be adopted by officials instead.

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals:

Friday 10 April – St Helens v Catalans Dragons, kick-off 8pm, SuperLeague+

Saturday 11 April – Hull KR v York Knights RLFC, kick-off 1.30pm, BBC Two

Saturday 11 April – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, kick-off 5.30pm, SuperLeague+

Sunday 12 April – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors, kick-off 1.00pm, BBC One