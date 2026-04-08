Bradford Bulls prop Brandon Douglas makes short-term loan move

BRADFORD BULLS prop Brandon Douglas has made a short-term loan move to Halifax Panthers.

Douglas has history with the Panthers, having made eight appearances for the club in 2024 and 2025 as well as two loan deals back in 2017 and 2018 whilst with Castleford Tigers.

The 28-year-old joined the Bulls ahead of the 2026 Super League season, but has registered just two appearances for Kurt Haggerty’s side so far this campaign.

As such, Douglas has linked up with Halifax on a month’s loan with Bradford, of course, not having a game this weekend after being knocked out of the Challenge Cup.