Hull FC ‘make approach’ for Steve McNamara as next coach

HULL FC expect to make a new head coach appointment shortly, with Steve McNamara reported to have been approached to take on the role.

The club revealed on Tuesday morning that current boss John Cartwright would depart at the end of this season, despite having a further year on his contract.

Former Hull player McNamara, who is now an assistant coach at Warrington Wolves, is their desired replacement.

All Out Rugby League have suggested a deal is close to completion for the former England boss to return to his hometown from the beginning of next season.

Warrington, who are believed to have McNamara signed on a contract until the end of 2027, have been approached for comment.

On a dramatic day, Hull players are said to have decided not to train after being informed of the club’s decision to seek a new coach.

A statement from the chief executive, Richie Myler, said: “John will continue to lead the first-team squad for the remainder of the current campaign, and has the support of the full club as we work together to finish the season as strongly as possible.”

But the early termination, believed to be entirely at the club’s behest, leaves Cartwright in an unusual and difficult position for the remaining six months of the campaign.

It’s a considerable reversal after a positive first season as Hull coach, improving their Super League finishing position from eleventh to seventh and missing out on the play-offs by three points.

But the Black and Whites made a poor start to this year, losing three of their opening four league games and being eliminated from the Challenge Cup in the fourth round.

Home wins against Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons were then followed by a 24-6 Good Friday defeat at Hull KR – making it four derbies lost out of four under Cartwright.

The desire to bring in McNamara has prompted the swift action, as the 54-year-old was expected to be highly coveted by any club with a head coach vacancy considering his vast experience.

He coached Bradford Bulls before his stint with England between 2010 and 2015 – reaching the semi-finals of a home World Cup in 2013 – then spent more than eight seasons with Catalans Dragons.

McNamara led the French club to their first Challenge Cup win in 2018, their first League Leaders’ Shield in 2021, and their first two Super League Grand Finals (losing to St Helens in 2021 and Wigan Warriors in 2023).

Last October he was recruited by Warrington to be right-hand man to Sam Burgess, and he has helped the club to currently sit top of Super League.

His playing career began with Hull, whom he joined at 17 and went on to make 160 first-team appearances for between 1989 and 1996.

McNamara, along with Burgess, has been linked with a return to the England set-up as the RFL seek to appoint a new head coach in the coming weeks.