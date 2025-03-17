Challenge Cup quarter-final draw including Hull derby

THE HULL clubs will play out a Challenge Cup derby after being paired in the quarter-finals.

Hull FC, fresh from shocking holders Wigan Warriors in the previous round, will host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.

It will be their first Challenge Cup meeting since 1986, when Hull KR won 22-6 in the first round.

There have been eleven previous Hull derbies in the competition, with the Black and Whites winning six.

However Hull KR triumphed in the most famous of them, winning the 1980 final 10-5 in front of 95,000 fans at Wembley to lift the trophy for the only time in their history.

Warrington Wolves host St Helens in another high-profile tie and a repeat of their quarter-final last season, which the Wire won 31-8, while Wakefield Trinity will play Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils travel to Catalans Dragons.

The ties will take place on the weekend of April 4-6, ahead of semi-finals at neutral grounds on May 10-11 and the Wembley final on June 7.

Full draw:

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Hull FC v Hull KR

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Warrington Wolves v St Helens