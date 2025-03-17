Niall Evalds’ wife slams ‘degrading, toxic and false rumours’ following Hull KR exit

NIALL EVALDS’ wife has taken to social media to slam the “degrading, toxic and false rumours” following her husband’s exit from Hull KR and move to Huddersfield Giants.

The fullback was announced as a Huddersfield player on loan until the end of the 2025 Super League season last night with immediate effect.

After registering 11 tries in 32 appearances for the Robins in just over one year, Evalds will wear the claret and gold for the remainder of the campaign following his surprise exit from Craven Park.

However, Evalds’ partner, has written a statement on Instagram hitting out at the vitriol aimed at her in the process of the exit.

She wrote: “Hey Everyone. I wanted to address the disparaging, degrading, toxic and false rumours that have bene circulating about myself in regards to my husband’s departure from Hull KR. At first I found it funny as it was so ridiculous but having it being sent to my friends and family now as well, means it has now gone way too far.

“In no way have I ever had an affair with another player. This is a completely false, callous rumour and holds no merit whatsoever.

“Whilst I’m sure everyone has enjoyed spreading and sharing false allegations, I thought it be best that I silence these rumours once and for all.

“I do not want this to taint the excitement of Niall’s move to a new club ahead of his debut as we are so excited for him as a family.

“We look forward to this new chapter at his hometown club of Huddersfield Giants and wish the boys at KR all the best for the rest of the season.”

Speaking on his time with Rovers, Niall Evalds paid tribute to the club: “I’ve absolutely loved my time with Hull KR. Since day one, everyone has made me feel so welcome. It was only a year and a half together, but it’s been such an enjoyable stage of my career.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the players, staff and the fans, they’ve all been so supportive of me and my family which has been a big part of it being such an enjoyable experience. I’ve loved stepping out at Sewell Group Craven Park and playing in front of the fans with all my teammates.

“A special thank you to our Player Welfare Manager, Sue Thompson for all of her help regarding my son, August. She made everything smooth sailing for August and has gone above and beyond for my family.

“It was a special moment for me and my family having my teammates get behind my family for Rare Disease Day, wearing special laces to raise awareness of Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome for August.

“I’m happy and proud of my time with Hull KR. Playing in a Grand Final and being able to walk out to the fans at Old Trafford was so special. My time with the club is full of happy memories.”