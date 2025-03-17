Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy successful in buying The Shay from Calderdale Council

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS owner Ken Davy has been successful in his attempts to buy The Shay Stadium from Calderdale Council, subject to a number of conditions being met.

Council approval was subject to a covenant that the ground can only be used for sport, with Davy wanting to temporarily relocate the Giants from the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

The Shay had been owned by Calderdale Council and is home to rugby league side Halifax Panthers and football club FC Halifax Town.

From 2026, it would be used by all three teams, playing on a new hybrid pitch to be laid later this year, until the Giants build their own ground in Huddersfield.

Ownership of The Shay would then be offered back to the Halifax clubs, with council officers previously being recommended to accept Davy’s proposal.

Davy previously told the Halifax Courier: “Having had a very constructive meeting with representatives of the working group, as well as having had conversations with other supporters, and with a further meeting already arranged, I am obviously a bit disappointed (by their comments).

“Nonetheless, if I am able to take The Shay forward into a positive and risk-free future for Calderdale Council, the wider community and of course, the two professional clubs, I will look forward to liaising with them, as we share many similar goals.

“My objective is for The Shay to become a beacon for local sport for Halifax and the wider community of Calderdale.

“To clarify the position regarding the much-needed new hybrid pitch, both clubs have told me they cannot afford a new pitch, and I am assured it would not be happening if I wasn’t providing interest-free loans of circa £400,000 to fund it.

“I will also be amazed if both clubs don’t benefit significantly from greater support, along with increased sponsorship and advertising income, as a direct result of the investments in improved facilities for fans and players.

“It is no secret that I fund the Giants, therefore the very significant investments I plan for The Shay will be the same as if they were coming directly through the Giants.

“I believe this is a unique opportunity for The Shay to truly become the ‘Calderdale Community Stadium’, with substantial benefits for everyone throughout the area.

“I therefore hope my proposal will be strongly supported.”