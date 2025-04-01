Hull KR forward makes short-term loan move

CHAMPIONSHIP side Sheffield Eagles have brought in back-row forward AJ Wallace on an initial one-month loan from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 22-year-old will join Craig Lingard’s squad for a minimum of one month, providing valuable depth and competition ahead of a busy April schedule.

Wallace progressed through the youth ranks at Leeds Rhinos, before moving to Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2022 campaign. During his time with the Bulls, he made 43 appearances and crossed the try line 11 times.

After helping the Bulls reach the Betfred Championship Playoff Semi Final in 2023, Wallace secured a two-year contract with Hull Kingston Rovers, the current leaders of the Betfred Super League.

The Jamaican international is yet to make his Super League debut for the Rovers, but he has gained further experience in the Championship over the past sixteen months through loan and dual-registration spells with the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, and Goole.