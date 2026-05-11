Challenge Cup semi-final attendances impress as ticket sales ramp up for Wembley

WIGAN WARRIORS and Hull KR have made it to the Challenge Cup Final in three weeks’ time following big wins over St Helens and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Wigan went up first on Saturday, running out 32-0 winners over their local rivals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

A big crowd welcomed both the Warriors and the Saints, with 13,421 13,421 inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sunday saw Hull KR go up against Warrington – a rematch of last year’s Challenge Cup Final.

Rovers got the better of the Wolves in 2025 at the showpiece event – and they did so again at the weekend in a 32-12 triumph.

12,054 flocked to the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the vast majority coming from East Yorkshire.

No doubt organisers will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of Wigan and Hull KR flocking to Wembley for a rematch of the 2025 Super League Grand Final.

Rovers have already sold 10,000 tickets for Willie Peters’ final Challenge Cup game, whilst Wigan have racked up over 6,000.